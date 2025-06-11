South Africa vs Australia Highlights, WTC Final 2025: Mitchell Starc took two wickets, and Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood each contributed as South Africa finished the day at 43 runs for 4 wickets.

Mitchell Starc took two wickets, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood also contributed, leaving South Africa struggling at 43/4 by the end of the day. Temba Bavuma was batting at number three, and David Beddingham, who ended the day with a couple of boundaries, remained not out on 8. Starc had an immediate effect, dismissing Aiden Markram for a duck in the very first over.

After Tea, Kagiso Rabada wreaked havoc on the Australian batting order, achieving an impressive five-wicket haul to bowl them out for 212 in their first innings. Keshav Maharaj struck shortly after Tea, getting rid of Alex Carey for 22, and then Kagiso Rabada added to the pressure on Australia by dismissing Pat Cummins.

Beau Webster continued Australia’s fightback after the dismissal of Steve Smith, steering them to a more stable position by Tea. The right-handed batsman was not out on 55 alongside Alex Carey (22) as Australia reached 190/5 at Tea. Steve Smith was out for 66, dismissed by Aiden Markram, which allowed the Proteas to regain control of the match. Smith reached his fifty with a well-placed boundary and appeared settled at the crease, consistently finding gaps to keep the runs coming. Marco Jansen claimed the crucial wicket of Travis Head just before Lunch, putting Australia in a precarious position. At Lunch, Australia was four down for just 67 runs in 23.2 overs.

Earlier, Jansen had made a vital breakthrough by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for 17, pushing Australia further onto the back foot. Meanwhile, Rabada delivered significant blows by removing Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in the same over. Australia’s openers had a cautious start to their innings, facing three consecutive maiden overs as they aimed to settle in carefully.

