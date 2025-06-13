Aiden Markram scored a brilliant century in the World Test Championship final against Australia. He played well at Lord's and became the first player from his country to make a century in the WTC Final.

Aiden Markram made history with an outstanding performance at Lord’s on Friday. The South African batter scored his 8th Test century during the World Test Championship final against Australia. He became only the 3rd player to achieve a hundred in the WTC Final, joining the ranks of Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Last year, Aiden Markram captained South Africa in their T20 World Cup final loss to India. Now, with another opportunity to secure silverware, Markram delivered a remarkable batting display at the Mecca of Cricket. In pursuit of their first ICC trophy in 27 years, the Proteas opener struck a brilliant century on Day 3 of the WTC Final 2025 against Australia.

At 30 years old, he became just the 3rd player to score a century in the WTC Final. Steve Smith and Travis Head had previously scored centuries in the 2023 match against India. However, while those centuries were made in Australia’s first innings, Markram’s achievement came during the chase in the 4th innings.

Hundreds in WTC Final

Travis Head: 163 off 174 balls, vs India 2023

Steve Smith: 121 off 268 balls, vs India 2023

Aiden Markram: 102* off 155 balls, vs Australia 2025

This was his first century at Lord’s, earning him a place on the honours board. The 30-year-old batted for over 4 hours, demonstrating a blend of patience and aggression against a formidable Australian bowling attack. This marked his 8th Test century and his first on English soil. He has a strong record against the reigning champions, with this being his 3rd century against Pat Cummins and his team.

Alongside Markram, Temba Bavuma delivered an impressive performance, remaining not out at 62 runs when Markram achieved his century at the opposite end. Both players exhibited a cautious approach to their batting, primarily keeping the ball along the ground. Although Bavuma was dropped at 2 and later offered another opportunity to Sam Konstas at deep mid-wicket after reaching his fifty, Markram maintained his composure, ensuring he accumulated runs with accuracy as much as possible.

