The best team in the classic format of cricket will be determined as South Africa faces Australia in the WTC final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is one of the most eagerly awaited events in the cricketing calendar, uniting the top two teams in the championship and epitomizing the essence of Test cricket. However, a recurring question among cricket enthusiasts is the consistent choice of England as the host nation for this prestigious match. Why is it that the WTC final is always played on English soil?

In 2025, the best team in the classic format of cricket will be determined as South Africa faces Australia in the WTC final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, scheduled for June 11 (Wednesday). This marks the third occurrence of this significant event, and notably, it is the third consecutive time that the final will be held in England, following the tournaments in 2021 and 2023.

There are specific reasons behind the decision to host the WTC final exclusively in England, which merit further exploration.

Perfect Weather

An important aspect is the weather. England's climate, especially in the summer months, offers relatively stable and favorable conditions for Test cricket. The pitches in England are recognized for providing a balanced competition between bat and ball, which leads to thrilling and competitive cricket. The reliability of the weather in England, in contrast to other cricketing countries, minimizes the chances of matches being significantly impacted by rain or unfavorable weather, thus ensuring a greater likelihood of a complete contest.

Time Zone

The time zone consideration is significant in choosing England as the host. The rights to broadcast and the audience reach are crucial elements of any significant cricket event. Opting for England as the location allows the match schedules to coincide well with the peak viewing hours in numerous cricket-enthusiastic countries, such as India and other nations in the subcontinent. This guarantees optimal global viewership and enhances the commercial appeal of the WTC final.

"The way the WTC cycle is set up, we are playing in the northern hemisphere summer. We look for diverse venues, currently as it stands within England. Lord's was considered, but the decision was made to use The Oval for this edition. In terms of the final every two years, the UK very much suits the set up of the tournament because it very much falls in line with the northern hemisphere," ICC General Wasim Khan had said.

WTC 2025 Final Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

Also read| 'This is chaotic': Fans react as Shubman Gill dons India's Test captain blazer and baggy blue ahead of England series