South Africa has won their first ICC title in 27 years by defeating Australia in the 2025 World Test Championship final. Aiden Markram made a significant contribution with a century while captain Temba Bavuma, despite playing with an injury scored a crucial fifty.

South Africa achieved a remarkable victory by clinching the World Test Championship title at the historic Lord’s cricket ground on Saturday. Temba Bavuma’s team secured the win with five wickets remaining against Australia. Aiden Markram nearly guided South Africa to victory with a composed and reassuring 136 before departing with just six runs needed for the win.

Both teams went to bed on Friday with South Africa at 213/2 in their second innings, the target of 282 well within reach. However, they lost their inspirational captain Temba Bavuma early on for 66 runs. South Africa chose not to retire him hurt on Day 3 of the Test after he sustained a hamstring injury. Bavuma had scored six runs when the injury occurred but managed to add 60 more before leaving the field after his dismissal.

South Africa faced another scare when Tristan Stubbs was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 8 runs, leaving the Proteas at 241/4. The team was cautious in their chase on Saturday but ensured they avoided any finish line jitters.

Batting first, Australia set a total of 212 runs in their first innings, with Beau Webster leading the score with 72 and Steve Smith contributing another 66. Kagiso Rabada took five wickets in the first innings, while Marco Jansen added three more.

South Africa delivered a disappointing response, collapsing for a meager total of 138, with David Bedingham top-scoring at 45 and skipper Temba Bavuma managing 36.

In their second innings, Australia faced their own difficulties, reaching only 73 runs for the loss of seven wickets. At that point, Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (58) contributed some runs to set a defendable target in the final innings. Ultimately, however, it was insufficient.

