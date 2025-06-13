The WTC Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia is nearing an exciting conclusion. South Africa has a good chance to win, and the match has been very competitive. Before the third day began, players were seen wearing black armbands.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa is approaching a dramatic conclusion. The match has unfolded at an astonishing pace, and it is highly likely that a result will be reached by the end of Day 3. Australia currently holds a slight advantage with a lead of 218 runs, yet South Africa also believes they have a strong opportunity to secure victory.

Both teams' bowlers have been exceptional throughout the Test. Kagiso Rabada made a significant impact on Day 1, taking five wickets and dismissing the defending champions for 212 runs. Australia responded vigorously, with captain Pat Cummins spearheading the effort by claiming six wickets and bowling South Africa out for 138, establishing a solid lead of 74 runs.

South Africa had a prime chance to apply considerable pressure on Australia when they reduced them to 73-7; however, a resilient 43 from Alex Carey helped Australia reach a more secure position.

Players from both Australia and South Africa donned black armbands to honor the victims of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. For those unaware, an Air India Boeing 787 traveling from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, resulting in significant loss of life.

As the situation stands, Australia is at 152-9 as Day 3 begins. The team led by Pat Cummins aims to extend their lead to the 250-run mark, a challenging target to chase on this pitch. Conversely, South Africa will be eager to claim the last two wickets swiftly. Regardless of the outcome, Australia currently holds the upper hand. It is worth noting that since 2005, only once has a score exceeding 200 been successfully chased at Lord's.

The pitch is expected to present difficulties for batting, prompting South Africa to adopt a more aggressive approach. This could prove advantageous, as the South African squad features players with a strong attacking style. The conditions will provide players with clear guidance on how to tackle the chase.

Also read| 'I know how hard and lonely it was...': KL Rahul on Karun Nair's inspiring comeback to India's Test setup after 8 years