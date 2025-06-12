South Africa vs Australia WTC Final 2025: Temba Bavuma scored 36 runs off 84 balls, hitting 4 fours and a six during his resilient innings.

South Africa is currently facing Australia in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 at the renowned Lord's Cricket Ground in London. This match is significant for South Africa, as they aim to secure a victory and break their 27-year ICC trophy drought, shedding their reputation as perennial chokers. Temba Bavuma is at the helm of the Proteas, and on Day 2, he managed to stabilize the South African innings with a determined performance. He also accomplished a rare milestone that has only been previously achieved by Rohit Sharma.

Temba Bavuma scored 36 runs off 84 balls, hitting 4 fours and a six during his resilient innings. He has now become only the second captain in history to hit a six in the WTC final, following Rohit Sharma, who achieved this feat in the WTC 2023 final against Australia.

Bavuma also formed a 64-run partnership with David Beddingham. He was dismissed in the 40th over when Marnus Labuschagne executed a spectacular diving catch off a delivery from Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins.

On the other side, Temba Bavuma's counterpart, Australia captain Pat Cummins, also made history in the WTC final. He has now dismissed 18 opposing captains throughout history, surpassing Australia’s Richie Benaud as the captain with the most dismissals of opposing captains in Test Match history.

South Africa won the toss in the WTC 2025 final. The Proteas bowlers made it challenging for the Australian batters in the first innings, bowling them out for 212. Beau Webster was the top scorer with 72 runs, while Steve Smith contributed 66 runs. Kagiso Rabada was the standout performer, claiming a five-wicket haul.

South Africa lost four early wickets by the end of Day 1. However, Temba Bavuma and David Beddingham managed to recover the innings with their partnership. Captain Pat Cummins completed a six-wicket haul, helping Australia dismiss South Africa for 138 in the final match of the World Test Championship 2023-25 at Lord's in London. With figures of 6 for 28, Cummins achieved the best bowling figures in the history of the WTC final.

