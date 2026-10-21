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SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma breaks India great’s long-standing record, ends 76-year wait for rare feat

Bavuma etched his name into the annals of cricket history through an exceptional performance against Australia during the second Test match held at St. George Park in Gqeberha. The 36-year-old accumulated 179 runs, enabling the Proteas to establish a total of 425 runs on the scoreboard.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma breaks India great’s long-standing record, ends 76-year wait for rare feat
Temba Bavuma (Image Credit: ICC)
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Temba Bavuma made history on Tuesday, October 20 at St. George Park in Gqeberha. Leading the South African team in the second Test against Australia, Bavuma played a captain’s innings, smashing 179 in the first innings. At a time when South Africa was in trouble at 12 for 2, Bavuma came to the crease and found himself surrounded by falling wickets. By the second day, the team had sunk to 110 for 6, but Bavuma dug deep, building big partnerships with Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer for the seventh and eighth wickets. He helped the Proteas reach a commanding total of 425 for 9 before they declared just before the end of Day 3 in a rain-affected match.

Oldest captain to score 150 against Australia

With this effort, Bavuma etched his name in the record books as the oldest captain ever to score 150 against Australia in Test history. He surpassed a longstanding mark set by India’s Mohammad Azharuddin, who was 35 years old when he hit an unbeaten 163 against Australia back in 1998. Bavuma reached his 179 at 36 years and 154 days old.

List of oldest captains with Test scores of 150+ against Australia

- Temba Bavuma (South Africa) – 36 years, 154 days – 179 runs – Gqeberha, 2026
- Mohammad Azharuddin (India) – 35 years, 38 days – 163 runs – Kolkata, 1998
- Wally Hammond (England) – 35 years, 5 days – 240 runs – Lord’s, 1938
- Mike Denness (England) – 34 years, 69 days – 188 runs – Melbourne, 1975
- Andrew Strauss (England) – 32 years, 136 days – 161 runs – Lord’s, 2009

Bavuma joins elite list in South Africa

Bavuma’s 150-plus also puts him among an exclusive group of players to achieve such a score on South African soil after turning 36. Only Lindsay Hassett managed more, with 167 for Australia in Gqeberha back in 1950. Bavuma stands as the second-oldest overall to notch a Test 150 in South Africa.

Oldest players with 150+ scores in Test matches in South Africa

- Lindsay Hassett (Australia) – 36 years, 187 days – 167 runs – Gqeberha, 1950
- Temba Bavuma (South Africa) – 36 years, 154 days – 179 runs – Gqeberha, 2026
- Wally Hammond (England) – 35 years, 181 days – 181 runs – Cape Town, 1938
- Brian Lara (West Indies) – 34 years, 224 days – 202 runs – Johannesburg, 2003
- Herbie Collins (Australia) – 33 years, 295 days – 203 runs – Johannesburg, 1921

Legacy as South African captain

For South Africa, Bavuma is now the oldest Test captain since Dudley Nourse in 1951 to score at least 150 in an innings. He's also among the top three oldest Test captains in this century to hit 150+, with only Steve Waugh and Brian Lara ahead of him on that list. Bavuma’s knock isn’t just another statistic—it's a testament to his resilience, leadership and growing legacy in South African cricket.

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