Steve Smith played a crucial role for Australia in the WTC Final against South Africa at Lord's. He scored a half-century while batting at number four and supported his team by staying solid at the crease.

Steve Smith has inscribed his name in the annals of cricket history as he maintained his exceptional form in Test cricket during the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa at the renowned Lord's Cricket Ground on the first day of play, Wednesday (June 11).

Smith came to the crease in the eighth over after South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kagiso Rabada capitalized on the overcast conditions, taking the wickets of Usman Khawaja (0) and Cameron Green (4) in the seventh over.

Marco Jansen also claimed the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head in the first session, but Smith ensured that Australia stayed on course in difficult conditions with a half-century.

Steve Smith creates history

Smith has not only etched his name in the history books but has also surpassed a 99-year-old world record held by Warren Bardsley for the most runs by a non-English batter at Lord's. This marks the fifth occasion the former Australian captain has reached the 50-run milestone at this venue, making him only the second overseas player, after Shivnarine Chanderpaul, to accomplish this feat.

Additionally, Smith broke Ajinkya Rahane's record, becoming the first player to score 200 runs in the WTC final. Previously, the 36-year-old scored a century against India in the 2023 final at the Oval, where he made 121 runs in the first innings and 34 runs in the second innings. Smith is the first player to achieve multiple scores of 50 or more in a WTC final. Other players, including Rahane, Alex Carey, Devon Conway, Travis Head, Shardul Thakur, and Kane Williamson, have also recorded half-centuries in the tournament's final.

Most runs by a visiting batter at Lord's in Tests

Steve Smith (Australia) - 591

Warren Bardsley (Australia) - 575

Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 571

Australia is striving to make history by becoming the first team to win the trophy twice and defend the coveted title.

Regarding Smith, he ranks second for the most runs by a visiting batter in England, with only Don Bradman ahead of him. He previously scored a double century at Lord's against England in 2015, followed by a score of 92 in 2019, and a century in 2023.

