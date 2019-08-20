S Sreesanth's life ban reduced to 7 years, can play all forms of cricket from 2020

S Sreesanth - who was banned from cricket for his alleged role in IPL Spot-fixing scandal - will be eligible to play all forms of cricket from 13th September 2020.

The BCCI Ombudsman Justice DK Jain passed an order reducing the life ban imposed on the cricketer to seven years.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the year set aside the life ban imposed by the BCCI disciplinary committee and asked the Board ombudsman to reconsider the punishment within three months.

"In the report of the Commissioner, there is no allegation that Mr Sreesanth did not co-operate in the Inquiry. Additionally, the BCCI has not been able to controvert the specific plea of Mr Sreesanth that the offences allegedly committed by him did not substantially damage the commercial value of the IPL matches or even the final result of the subject match," the Ombudsman says, according to India Today.

The ombudsman also added that the BCCI has nothing on record to prove that the cricketer’s conduct was erratic on and off the field.

"Although the BCCI has referred to his erratic behaviour, both on and off the field, with fellow players, nothing has been brought on record by the BCCI to show that any sanction was imposed on him in the past. On the contrary, he was regularly participating in the national and international matches," the order says, according to India Today.

Talking about Sreesanth’s best years in cricket is already over, the order concluded saying, "Even otherwise, for Mr Sreesanth, who is now in his late thirties, his prime years as a Cricketer, particularly as a fast bowler may already be over. Bearing in mind, all these factors, I am of the view that banning Mr Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial Cricket or from associating with any activities of the BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of seven years with effect from 13.09.2013, i.e. the date from which, the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice. 22. It is ordered accordingly".