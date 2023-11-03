'As long as it....': Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli approaching his record of 49 ODI centuries

Virat Kohli is just one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI hundreds.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar desires for his batting records to be surpassed by fellow Indians. Unfortunately, Tendulkar was unable to witness Virat Kohli match his world record of 49 ODI hundreds, as Kohli fell short by 12 runs during Match 33 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on Thursday.

Tendulkar, who serves as the brand ambassador for this World Cup, attended the Wankhede Stadium to support Team India, accompanied by former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

In the 32nd over of India's innings, Kohli was dismissed on 88 by Dilshan Madushanka, leaving the majority of the Indian crowd at the venue in silence.

Even Kohli was disappointed to miss out on equaling Tendulkar's record. His frustration was evident as he was seen lamenting his dismissal in the dressing room. Kohli has already scored two centuries in this World Cup and seemed poised for another three-digit score, but unfortunately, he fell unexpectedly.

On the other hand, Tendulkar is pleased that an Indian cricketer has the opportunity to match and potentially surpass his record in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

"The 49 ODI hundreds record is not my record, it's India's record. As long as it stays with India, I am happy," Tendulkar said at the mid-innings break.

Notably, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar's record for scoring over 1000 runs the most times in a calendar year during his impressive performance against the Lankans.

Tendulkar had achieved this feat seven times throughout his ODI career, but Kohli surpassed him during his 94-ball innings, which included 11 fours.

Kohli, along with Shubman Gill (92) and Shreyas Iyer (82), showcased their exceptional batting skills, scoring powerful fifties to help India achieve a massive total of 357 for 8 in 50 overs. This remarkable achievement came after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first.

In the chase, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a perfect start, taking a wicket on the very first ball. Mohammed Siraj, who had previously claimed 6/21 in the Asia Cup 2023 finals, then joined the party by swiftly adding two more wickets in the same over, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 3-4. Mohammed Shami, who has been in outstanding form, completed a five-wicket haul, bringing an end to the Lankan innings in just 19.4 overs. India won the match by 302 runs.