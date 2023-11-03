Headlines

Skoda Superb with new design, features makes global debut

After yoga, millets now set to go global: PM Modi at World Food India

'As long as it....': Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli approaching his record of 49 ODI centuries

Amid deteriorating air quality, know how long will Delhi-NCR's AQI remain in 'severe' category

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Skoda Superb with new design, features makes global debut

After yoga, millets now set to go global: PM Modi at World Food India

'As long as it....': Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli approaching his record of 49 ODI centuries

7 Refreshing alternatives to soda

Health benefits of drinking amla juice on empty stomach

Benefits of walking after dinner 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Who is Elvish Yadav? Bigg Boss winner, YouTuber; police says he supplied snake venom to rave parties, has an army of...

Most profitable Indian film of 2023 is not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jailer, Leo but a tiny Rs 15 crore film with no star

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

HomeCricket

Cricket

'As long as it....': Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli approaching his record of 49 ODI centuries

Virat Kohli is just one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI hundreds.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar desires for his batting records to be surpassed by fellow Indians. Unfortunately, Tendulkar was unable to witness Virat Kohli match his world record of 49 ODI hundreds, as Kohli fell short by 12 runs during Match 33 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on Thursday.

Tendulkar, who serves as the brand ambassador for this World Cup, attended the Wankhede Stadium to support Team India, accompanied by former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

In the 32nd over of India's innings, Kohli was dismissed on 88 by Dilshan Madushanka, leaving the majority of the Indian crowd at the venue in silence.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Even Kohli was disappointed to miss out on equaling Tendulkar's record. His frustration was evident as he was seen lamenting his dismissal in the dressing room. Kohli has already scored two centuries in this World Cup and seemed poised for another three-digit score, but unfortunately, he fell unexpectedly.

On the other hand, Tendulkar is pleased that an Indian cricketer has the opportunity to match and potentially surpass his record in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

"The 49 ODI hundreds record is not my record, it's India's record. As long as it stays with India, I am happy," Tendulkar said at the mid-innings break.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Notably, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar's record for scoring over 1000 runs the most times in a calendar year during his impressive performance against the Lankans.

Tendulkar had achieved this feat seven times throughout his ODI career, but Kohli surpassed him during his 94-ball innings, which included 11 fours.

Kohli, along with Shubman Gill (92) and Shreyas Iyer (82), showcased their exceptional batting skills, scoring powerful fifties to help India achieve a massive total of 357 for 8 in 50 overs. This remarkable achievement came after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first.

In the chase, Jasprit Bumrah delivered a perfect start, taking a wicket on the very first ball. Mohammed Siraj, who had previously claimed 6/21 in the Asia Cup 2023 finals, then joined the party by swiftly adding two more wickets in the same over, leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 3-4. Mohammed Shami, who has been in outstanding form, completed a five-wicket haul, bringing an end to the Lankan innings in just 19.4 overs. India won the match by 302 runs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka in their biggest win in World Cup history, reach semi-finals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over ‘Talibani mindset' remark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE