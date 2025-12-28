FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh minority rights protest in London?

Ryan Rickleton's six helps fan earn over Rs 1,07,00,000 during SA20 match | Watch viral clip

BIG move by Indian Army, as it steps up winter operation after intel warns about 30 Pakistani terrorists active in Jammu

Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Check full list of past legends

Natasa Stankovic turns head in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture cape, exuding elegance at Golden Hour, SEE pics

6, 4, 2, 6, 6, 6: Kieron Pollard shatters MS Dhoni's major T20 record during ILT20 match with Dubai Capitals

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air Quality Commission inspects 125 road stretches in Gurugram, gives advisory to civic body, data reveals...

US Northeast sees MAJOR snowfall in 4 years, over 1500 flights cancelled, authorities advise to avoid...

Joe Root achieves major milestone despite scoring just 15 runs in Boxing Day Test

CUET UG 2026 Exam: NTA issues key guidelines to candidates, check official link, exam date, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh minority rights protest in London?

Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh..

Ryan Rickleton's six helps fan earn over Rs 1,07,00,000 during SA20 match | Watch viral clip

Ryan Rickleton's six helps fan earn over Rs 1,07,00,000 during SA20 match

Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Check full list of past legends

Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket HoF: Check full list of past legends

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Ryan Rickleton's six helps fan earn over Rs 1,07,00,000 during SA20 match | Watch viral clip

MI Cape Town's star wicketkeeper slammed 11 sixes against Durban Super Giants in a recent match against the Durban Super Giants. One of his maximums helped one spectator earn over Rs 1 crore. Yes, you read it right!

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

Ryan Rickleton's six helps fan earn over Rs 1,07,00,000 during SA20 match | Watch viral clip
Ryan Rickleton scored 113 off 63 balls against the Durban Super Giants
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ryan Rickleton was hammering for MI Cape Town during the first match of Season 4 of SA20. In the game, the star wicketkeeper batter scored 113 off 63 balls in the 233-run chase against Durban's Super Giants. In his knock, he slammed four boundaries and 11 maximums. Even though Rickleton's knock failed to take his side to the finish line, it did help a spectator earn Rs 1.07 crore. Yes, you read it right!

The moment came on the fourth ball of the 13th over, bowled by Kwena Maphaka, when a spectator took a one-handed catch of Rickleton's six, earning him Rand 2 million (roughly Rs 1.07 crore). This is an ongoing contest of the SA20 where fans can earn by taking a clean, one-handed catch.

Take a look:

Deets about MICT vs DSG match

Durban Super Giants won the Toss and decided to bat first. With the help of Devon Conway's 64-run knock and power-packed batting from Kane Williamson and Aiden Markram, Super Giants managed to post 232 runs on the board in 20 overs at a loss of just five wickets.

In reply, MICT's opener Ryan Rickleton played a magnificent innings of 113 off 63 balls, but failed to chase down the target for his side as no other batter could build up a partnership with him. Apart from him, a cameo from Jason Smith, wherein he scored 41 off 14 balls, looked hopeful, but he was also dismissed by Eathan Bosch, who went on to take a total of 4 wickets in the match.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh minority rights protest in London?
Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh..
Ryan Rickleton's six helps fan earn over Rs 1,07,00,000 during SA20 match | Watch viral clip
Ryan Rickleton's six helps fan earn over Rs 1,07,00,000 during SA20 match
BIG move by Indian Army, as it steps up winter operation after intel warns about 30 Pakistani terrorists active in Jammu
BIG move by Indian Army, as it steps up winter operation after intel warns...
Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Check full list of past legends
Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket HoF: Check full list of past legends
Natasa Stankovic turns head in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture cape, exuding elegance at Golden Hour, SEE pics
Natasa Stankovic turns head in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture cape
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement