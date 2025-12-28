Ryan Rickleton's six helps fan earn over Rs 1,07,00,000 during SA20 match | Watch viral clip

MI Cape Town's star wicketkeeper slammed 11 sixes against Durban Super Giants in a recent match against the Durban Super Giants. One of his maximums helped one spectator earn over Rs 1 crore. Yes, you read it right!

Ryan Rickleton was hammering for MI Cape Town during the first match of Season 4 of SA20. In the game, the star wicketkeeper batter scored 113 off 63 balls in the 233-run chase against Durban's Super Giants. In his knock, he slammed four boundaries and 11 maximums. Even though Rickleton's knock failed to take his side to the finish line, it did help a spectator earn Rs 1.07 crore. Yes, you read it right!

The moment came on the fourth ball of the 13th over, bowled by Kwena Maphaka, when a spectator took a one-handed catch of Rickleton's six, earning him Rand 2 million (roughly Rs 1.07 crore). This is an ongoing contest of the SA20 where fans can earn by taking a clean, one-handed catch.

Take a look:

Deets about MICT vs DSG match

Durban Super Giants won the Toss and decided to bat first. With the help of Devon Conway's 64-run knock and power-packed batting from Kane Williamson and Aiden Markram, Super Giants managed to post 232 runs on the board in 20 overs at a loss of just five wickets.

In reply, MICT's opener Ryan Rickleton played a magnificent innings of 113 off 63 balls, but failed to chase down the target for his side as no other batter could build up a partnership with him. Apart from him, a cameo from Jason Smith, wherein he scored 41 off 14 balls, looked hopeful, but he was also dismissed by Eathan Bosch, who went on to take a total of 4 wickets in the match.