FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka floods death toll climbs to 123; President Dissanayake declares state of emergency

Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet

BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University

Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat

Bank holiday in December: Banks to remain close for 19 days this month, check full list here

Ishaan Mehra drops unseen photos with 'forever partner' Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday; Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react

Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films

Wedding row overshadows Palash Muchhal’s creative vision in Films

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks

Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa

Is Ruturaj Gaikwad set for an India comeback? Ahead of the 1st ODI, KL Rahul has dropped a major hint about India’s playing XI for the series opener against South Africa. His update has sparked fresh speculation over team combination, selection calls, and Gaikwad’s possible return to the top order.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Star player Ruturaj Gaikwad is making his comeback to the national team in the 50-over format after a two-year hiatus. According to India's stand-in captain KL Rahul, the young talent could be part of India's playing XI for this series. Rahul, who is stepping up to lead the team in the absence of Shubman Gill, stated that Gaikwad is an exceptional player who has excelled in every opportunity he has received so far, and he is keen to provide him with more chances in this series.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad is a phenomenal player. The dynamics of our ODI top 5-6 are such that it is very settled. But he has done well in whatever limited opportunities he has had. Looking forward to giving him the opportunity in this series," Rahul told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Gaikwad earned a spot in India's ODI team following his outstanding performances in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 and during the three-match unofficial one-day series against South Africa A.

During the pre-match press conference, he was questioned about Rishabh Pant's potential participation in the first match. While he did not disclose much regarding Pant's status in the playing XI, he mentioned that Pant could be considered for the wicketkeeper role as well.

“For Rishabh, he is good enough to play as a specialist batter, but we will see tomorrow. Of course, if he is playing, he will take the gloves, but we will see that tomorrow," he said.

In the ICC Champions Trophy and the ODI series against Australia, Rahul batted at the No.6 position when Axar Patel was included in the playing XI. However, with Axar not participating in this series, Rahul confirmed that he will continue to bat at the No.6 spot.

“I will be batting at 6; that’s what I have been batting," he concluded.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C),Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar 

Also read| IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding row, a dive into music composer's creative vision in films
Wedding row overshadows Palash Muchhal’s creative vision in Films
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playing XI for 1st ODI vs South Africa
Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India comeback? KL Rahul drops big hint on India's playi
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320 Fleet
The ELAC Glitch: The Sun's Radiation That Grounded Half the World's Airbus A320
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found in room at Faridabad's Al-Falah University
BIG update on Delhi blast probe, Rs 18 lakh found at Al-Falah University
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat
Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement