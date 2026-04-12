Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana penalised by BCCI after CSK register first win of IPL 2026 vs Delhi Capitals

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana faced disciplinary action from the BCCI after the IPL 2026 clash where CSK defeated Delhi Capitals to register their first win of the season. The BCCI penalised both players for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct following incidents during the match.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is now the third skipper this IPL season to break the league’s Code of Conduct. The BCCI didn’t look the other way, even though Gaikwad finally led CSK to their first win in four games against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on Saturday. CSK finished with a slow over-rate, and the penalty was clear. Since it was their first offence under Article 2.22—covering minimum over-rate violations—Gaikwad took a 12 lakh rupee fine.

Slow over-rates have been a running theme this season. In just the first 17 matches of IPL 2026, Shreyas Iyer was caught twice. The first time happened when his Punjab Kings side fell behind the required rate against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on March 31. The very next game, with Chennai as the opponent on April 2, Iyer slipped again and had to pay double—24 lakh rupees.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill found himself in the same spot, getting hit with a penalty for a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

Disciplinary action didn’t end there. On Sunday, the BCCI sanctioned Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana for an exchange with the umpire during the match against CSK. Frustration boiled over in the 19th over after the umpire stopped his teammate Tristan Stubbs from changing gloves. Stubbs lost his wicket soon after and let slip an audible obscenity, breaking Article 2.3 of the Code of Conduct. He owned up, took the match referee's punishment: a 25% match fee fine and a demerit point.

CSK finally broke their winless streak with a convincing 23-run victory over Delhi. Sanju Samson came alive with an unbeaten 115, teaming up with Ayush Mhatre for a 113-run partnership that helped CSK put up 212 for two. Jamie Overton’s sharp bowling—4 wickets for just 18 runs—kept Delhi to 189, sealing their second consecutive loss and giving CSK a sorely needed boost.

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