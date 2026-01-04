Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history after India snub, achieves landmark feat in domestic cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered a strong response after being left out of India’s squad, scripting history with a landmark performance in domestic cricket. The Maharashtra captain’s consistency and temperament once again put the spotlight on his credentials amid selection debates.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad have set a remarkable record during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. While representing his state team, the right-handed batsman became the second player in the history of the domestic 50-over tournament to hit 100 sixes, achieving this milestone faster than anyone else. Gaikwad is currently leading Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–2026. He has accumulated 257 runs in five innings, boasting an impressive average of 64.25 and a strike rate of 120.65, which includes one century and one half-century. In his last two matches, he scored 66 runs off 52 balls and 124 runs off 113 balls.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ruturaj Gaikwad made history by becoming the quickest player to reach 100 sixes. He is currently behind Manish Pandey, who has hit 108 sixes in 103 matches, for the most sixes in the tournament's history. Other notable players in the top five include Ishan Kishan, Yusuf Pathan, and Vishnu Vinod.

Unfortunately, Gaikwad was left out by the selectors for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Indian Board of Control for Cricket announced the 15-player squad on January 3. Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from an injury, will replace Gaikwad for the series starting on January 11.

In the recent ODI series between India and South Africa, Gaikwad made a significant impact. In Raipur, he scored 105 runs off 83 balls, hitting two sixes and twelve fours. He batted at number four due to Iyer's injury.

Once again, Gaikwad lost his place as Iyer returned to the team. The 28-year-old has scored 228 runs in eight ODIs, averaging 28.50 with a strike rate of 89.77, which includes one century and one half-century.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team opener Sadagoppan Ramesh is of the opinion that Ruturaj Gaikwad ought to have been included in the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Ramesh expressed that Ruturaj should have replaced all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and raised concerns about the choice to add a fifth seam-bowling option.

Gaikwad recently achieved a century in the ODI series against South Africa while batting at No. 4, yet he was notably left out of the New Zealand series. Ramesh pointed out that Reddy's role is currently unclear and emphasized that Gaikwad should have been part of the team.

"He could've been selected in the squad in place of someone like Nitish Kumar Reddy. Why is a fifth seam-bowling option required? Whether or not Reddy will bat or bowl is unclear. When it's not even clear whether he will feature in the eleven, someone like Gaikwad should've been there in the squad."

"India doesn't need a fifth seam-bowling option in the original squad for a home series. Even if there is an injury in the squad, someone can be called up soon as it is a home series. What they may have thought is if Shreyas Iyer doesn't clear the fitness test, Ruturaj Gaikwad can slot into the playing eleven. Even if Iyer is fit and plays all three matches, I feel Gaikwad was a must in the squad," he added.

Also read| BCB moves ICC, seeks relocation of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches over security concerns