'Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK's captain after MS Dhoni': Fans praise batter for smashing 3 centuries in a row in Vijay Hazare

'Ruturaj Gaikwad - remember the name' is what fans have been telling seeing the splendid form the batter is in currently. From winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to performing consistently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and now the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the opening batsman is surely on fire.

He is now again in the news as the Maharashtra lad on Saturday smashed his third consecutive hundred in a row in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 tournament.

Leading the state side, Ruturaj slammed 124 off 129, with nine boundaries and three sixes against Kerala at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot on Saturday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in this Year 2021:

In IPL - 16 Innings, 635 Runs, 45.36 Ave, 136.27 Strike Rate, 4 Fifties, 1 Hundred.

In SMAT - 4 Innings, 256 Runs, 64 Average, 155.15 Strike Rate, 3 Fifties.

In Vijay Hazare - 3 Innings, 414 Runs, 207 Average, 3 Hundreds.

Seeing the form the player is in, fans believe he could be part of the ODI team leaving for South Africa. Not just that, netizens also see him as the next skipper of his IPL franchise once Dhoni will announce his retirement.

RUTURAJ GAIKWAD



That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/h03it6AQGN — CSK Fans Army (@CSKFansArmy) December 11, 2021

We want rutu raj as our next csk captain after dhoni — Jeet (@ShuvajeetRoy) December 11, 2021

Want Ruturaj Gaikwad & Venkatesh Iyer to go with Team India for the SA ODI series.!Both are performing well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy & they deserve it.!Ruturaj is all about class.! — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) December 12, 2021

India has no shortage of opening batsmen, but the way Ruturaj Gaikwad has been playing in 2021 will force the selectors to somehow make room for him in the Indian team soon.



The guy has got unmatched consistency! — Anurag Bansal (@ImAnuragBansal) December 11, 2021

The 24-year-old Gaikwad is in need of another century in the tournament to join the elite list of batters who have hit 4 hundreds in the domestic 50-over tournament. The list consists of Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw.

Notably, Padikkal had become the only batter to hit four successive hundreds in a single season of Vijay Hazare Trophy - a feat that Ruturaj can emulate if he gets another ton against Uttarakhand in their fourth match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the IPL 2021, he had amassed all with his 635 runs as he helped his side lift their fourth title in the UAE. He was also among the four players to be retained by CSK along with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

This had led to him being picked for the series against New Zealand at home, however, he did not the opportunity to play any game in that series.