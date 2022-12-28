Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach after Test series loss to India

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo

Russell Domingo resigned as Bangladesh head coach two days after the home Test series loss against India. His contract was set to end with the 2023 World Cup.

Domingo took over as head coach in September 2019 after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes following that year's World Cup fiasco. Bangladesh won T20I series at home against Australia and New Zealand, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), an ODI series in South Africa, and an ODI series at home against India under him.

"He( Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect," Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hasan indicated that, while they are pleased with Domingo's work, he may be let away as part of a coaching restructure.

"We are moving with a long-term plan and that is not short-term. It is a three to four years plan and if changes are required (to implement those plans) there will be changes," Nazmul told reporters on Monday.

Bangladesh lost the two-match Test series against India by a clear margin after winning the ODI series 2-1, which would be considered Domingo's last assignment.

