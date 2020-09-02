'Running 2-3 yards down wicket is cheating': DC coach Ricky Ponting agrees with R Ashwin on debate over Mankading

Mankading - this is one topic that won't end when one talks about the Indian Premier League. The infamous wicket was taken by Ravichandran Ashwin when he was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Now being a part of Delhi Capitals (DC), the cricketer was given a warning by coach Ricky Ponting saying he will not allow Ashwin to Mankad any batsman.

However, Ponting said he agrees with R Ashwin's point of view that if a player at the non-striker's end stepped ahead of the crease, it can be viewed as cheating.

Ponting spoke to Ashwin on the latest episode of the off-spinners Youtube chat show ‘Hello Dubaiahh'. The Australian said that trying to sneak in a couple of runs by pinching a couple of yards is cheating.

"I get where you're coming from. If the batsman is cheating and trying to pinch a couple of yards, we've got to find a way around to make the batsmen stop cheating. I don't want to see anyone run 2-3 yards down the wicket, because that basically is cheating," Ponting told Ashwin.

Ponting also backed Ashwin's idea of introducing the run penalty. "I think there should be some sort of run penalty. If you get to the top of your bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating, I think put a run penalty on him. And do it right from the start because that'll stop him straight away," Ponting said.

"Imagine taking 10 runs off a team total because you've gone a yard out of your crease. These sort of things need to be looked at," the 45-year-old added.

As for the IPL, the 13th edition will kick off from September 19th and Ponting's Delhi Capitals are favourites to win their maiden title in the UAE.