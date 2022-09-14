Search icon
RSWS 2022, IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Legends vs West Indies Legends

IND-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India Legends vs West Indies Legends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

India Legends to take on West Indies Legends in next fixture

After winning their first match in the second season of Road Safety World Series 2022, Sachin Tendulkar-led India legends will take on West Indies legends in their second match.

While the Men in Blue had defeated South Africa by 61 runs in their previous fixture, on the other hand, their Caribbean opponents defeated Bangladesh comfortably by 9 wickets in their opening game. 

West Indies will be boosted by the return of Brian Lara, who missed their first match due to personal reasons. India are currently sitting pretty in second place on the league standings, with a healthy run rate of +3.050, followed by West Indies in third place. 

Dream11 Prediction – India Legends vs West Indies Legends – match 6, Road Safety World Series

IND-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Legends vs West Indies Legends

India Legends vs West Indies Legends My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Naman Ojha

Batsmen – Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Kirk Edwards, Yusuf Pathan

All-rounders – Dwayne Smith (Vice-captain), Stuart Binny (Captain)

Bowlers – Krismar Santokie, Munaf Patel, Devendra Bishoo, Rahul Sharma

IND-L vs WI-L Probable Playing XIs

India Legends: Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Singh, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, William Perkins (wk), Marlon Black, Devendra Bishoo, Krishmar Santokie, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell

IND-L vs WI-L My Dream11 team

Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Kirk Edwards, Yusuf Pathan, Dwayne Smith (Vice-captain), Stuart Binny (Captain), Krismar Santokie, Munaf Patel, Devendra Bishoo, Rahul Sharma

IND-L vs WI-L Match Details

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and West Indies Legends is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on September 14 in Kanpur and the live action can be viewed on Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV channels. The live streaming will be available on JioTV and Voot. 

