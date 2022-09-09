RSWS 2022, IND-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Legends vs South Africa Legends

India Legends vs South Africa Legends

The second season of the Road Safety World Series is back with India Legends set to take on South Africa Legends in the first match of RSWS 2022. The tournament will feature eight teams comprising of legendary players from all around the world.

IND-L will be led by Sachin Tendulkar, and he will be joined by his former India teammates Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh among others.

SA-L on the other hand will be captained by Jonty Rhodes, and his team will feature players such as Lance Klusner, Johan Botha, and Vernon Philander among others. While the Indian team will bank on its batting firepower, the Proteas side have a strong bowling attack.

Dream11 Prediction – India Legends vs South Africa Legends – match 1, Road Safety World Series

IND-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Legends vs South Africa Legends

India Legends vs South Africa Legends My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Naman Ojha

Batsmen – Sachin Tendulkar, Morne van Wyk, Suresh Raina

All-rounders – Yuvraj Singh, Lance Klusner, Vernon Philander

Bowlers – Irfan Pathan, Johan Botha, Nitini, Rahul Sharma

IND-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Rahul Sharma

South Africa Legends: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusner, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, T Tshabalala

IND-L vs SA-L My Dream11 team

Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha, Morne van Wyk, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Lance Klusner, Vernon Philander, Irfan Pathan, Johan Botha, Nitini, Rahul Sharma

IND-L vs SA-L Match Details

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and South Africa Legends is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on September 10 in Kanpur and the live action can be viewed on Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV channels. The live streaming will be available on JioTV and Voot.