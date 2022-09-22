Search icon
RSWS 2022, IND-L vs ENG-L Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Legends vs England Legends

IND-L vs ENG-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India Legends vs England Legends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends return to action on Thursday as they take on England Legends in match 14 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. While the Indian Legends side managed to beat South Africa by 61 runs in their first match, their remaining two matches were both abandoned due to rain. 

On the other hand, England Legends are still winless in the RSWS 2022 tournament so far and they will be hoping for better fortunes against the hosts. 

The English side has tasted defeats in two matches, while their other game was washed out. Both sides will be eager to pick up a win as the tournament nears the business end of the campaign. 

Dream11 Prediction – India Legends vs England Legends – match 14, Road Safety World Series

Keeper – Naman Ojha

Batsmen – Suresh Raina, Ian Bell, Phil Mustard

All-rounders – Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan

Bowlers – Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Chris Tremlett

IND-L vs ENG-L Probable Playing XIs

India Legends: Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

England Legends: Ian Bell, Phil Mustard, Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Stephen Parry, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker

Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Ian Bell, Phil Mustard, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Chris Tremlett

IND-L vs ENG-L Match Details

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and England Legends is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on September 22 in Dehradun and the live action can be viewed on Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and Sports18 Khel TV channels. The live streaming will be available on JioTV and Voot. 

DNA Originals
More

