RSWS 2022 final: Suresh Raina pokes fun at Tillakaratne Dilshan, latter's gesture wins the internet

Suresh Raina pokes fun at Tillakaratne Dilshan

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends prevailed over Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs to successfully defend their Road Safety World Series 2022 title. Naman Ojha played a sublime 108-run knock which guided his side to a total of 195 for six in 20 overs after Sachin won the toss and chose to bat first.

In reply, the Sri Lankan side folded for 162 runs, as the host nation side prevailed by 33 runs.

While there were plenty of heartwarming moments in the final, particular as Ojha bowed down towards the dugout after becoming only the second player in the league's history to score a century. The man who achieved this feat before him, Sri Lankan skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan was also involved in another wholesome moment during the summit clash in Raipur.

In a clip that's going viral on social media, Dishan was engaged in a moment with Suresh Raina which will leave any 90s kid in awe.

The Sri Lankan skipper was given a warning by Raina, who collected the ball and appeared to poke fun at Dilshan. The legendary batsman then responded by hugging Raina, as they both shared a laugh about it.

Watch:

Talking about the match, Naman Ojha starred with the bat as he notched an all-important century in the final, following up on his crucial 90-run unbeaten knock in the semifinal against Australia Legends.

Raina also had a memorable time against Australia as he rolled back the years and completed a flying catch to leave the internet shell-shocked.