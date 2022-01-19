IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE score: Can India chase 297 runs set by South Africa's Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen?

IND vs SA 1st ODI at Boland Park in Paarl: The first innings of the first One Day International (ODI) between India and South Africa saw the Proteas side post 296 runs on the board. South African skipper Temba Bavuma along with Rassie van der Dussen both notched up their respective tons to put on the mammoth total after they had lost three early wickets.

While Bavuma scored 110 in 143 balls, Rassie Van der Dussen struck an unbeaten 129 off 96 deliveries. As for India, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin are the ones who picked three wickets. SCOREBOARD

In the 42nd over, the duo's run stand crossed 150. Bavuma, in the 45th over, smashed his second ODI century and two overs later, vd Dussen also notched up his 100. Eventually, Bumrah dismissed Bavuma on 110 and vd Dussen ended with his highest score of 129*.

Earlier, Bavuma had won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India had got the desired start as vice-captain Bumrah dismissed Janeman Malan early in the fourth over for 19 runs. Soon after Quinton de Kock was also departed by Ashwin having scored just 27 runs, while Aiden Markram was run out by Venkatesh Iyer on 4.

Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, slowly but steadily helped the host nation put up a big partnership of 204 runs and brought the hosts right back into contention.

In the second innings, Indian skipper KL Rahul had to depart after scoring 12 runs courtesy of Aiden Markram's bowling. Batter Shikhar Dhawan smashed a magnificent 79 runs off 84 balls but Keshav Maharaj had the last laugh.

Virat Kohli, who was at the crease with Rishabh Pant smashed his 50 off 61 balls. The 'Run Machine' brought up his 63rd ODI half-century. He also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record to most runs in ODI for India away from home.

However, he fell to spinner Tabraiz Shamsi soon after smashing his half-ton. Surely he was not happy with that shot. Shreyas Iyer, who was going good also fell to Lungi Ngidi after scoring 17 runs.

Pant is still at the crease, and he would be looking to take India towards victory.