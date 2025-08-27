Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rs 9.75 crore final salary: A look at R Ashwin's massive IPL earnings as he bids adieu to the league

R. Ashwin's salary in the IPL has experienced a remarkable rise over the course of his career, showcasing his development into a vital player. He started with a humble contract and ended with a multi-crore agreement in his last season. Below is a detailed year-by-year analysis of his IPL earnings.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 06:24 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has declared his retirement from the IPL, with the Indian cricket icon confirming his choice on Wednesday (August 27). Throughout the years, the experienced off-spinner has not only captivated fans with his skills but has also amassed significant wealth through his IPL contracts. Following his international retirement last year, this marks the conclusion of a glorious chapter in Indian cricket history.

Ashwin played for CSK in IPL 2025, where he had a moderate season. There were speculations about a possible move away from CSK before IPL 2026, but he has now confirmed his exit from the IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings 

Ashwin's IPL journey commenced in 2008 with CSK, where he earned Rs 12 lakh in his inaugural season. Since then, his consistent performances have led to a remarkable increase in his earnings.

Over 16 IPL seasons, Ashwin has represented several franchises, including CSK, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG), Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. With 180 wickets in 212 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.12, he has established himself as one of the most reliable bowlers in IPL history.

Here is a year-by-year breakdown of his IPL salary:

2008-2010 (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 12 lakh per season

2011-2013 (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 3.91 crore per season

2014-2015 (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 7.50 crore per season

2016-2017 (Rising Pune Supergiant): Rs 7.50 crore per season

2018-2019 (Punjab Kings): Rs 7.60 crore per season

2020-2021 (Delhi Capitals): Rs 7.60 crore per season

2022-2024 (Rajasthan Royals): Rs 5 crore per season

2025 (Chennai Super Kings): Rs 9.75 crore

According to available data, his total IPL career earnings are estimated to be around Rs 97.24 crore.

Key Highlights of Ashwin's IPL Career 

Chennai Super Kings: Ashwin kicked off his IPL career with CSK, playing a crucial role in their early dominance. His ability to maintain a low economy rate and take wickets was vital in CSK's title-winning efforts. 

Rajasthan Royals (2022-2024): Ashwin transformed into a versatile asset for RR, frequently stepping up as a pinch hitter while showcasing his bowling skills. He was instrumental in leading RR to the IPL 2022 final. 

Return to CSK: The 2025 season saw Ashwin return to CSK, but the Indian star did not meet expectations.

Also read| How rich is R Ashwin? A look at CSK legend’s net worth, car collection and brand endorsements

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
