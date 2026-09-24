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Rs 4.85 crore per match! Muthoot FinCorp seals massive deal for Indian cricket title rights

Muthoot Fincorp has secured the title sponsorship rights for Indian cricket in a deal that runs until March 31, 2028. The financial services company has reportedly agreed to pay Rs 4.85 crore per match as it takes over the title sponsorship partnership.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

Rs 4.85 crore per match! Muthoot FinCorp seals massive deal for Indian cricket title rights
Indian cricket team (Courtesy: X)
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Muthoot FinCorp has stepped into the role of title sponsor for India's next two domestic cricket seasons, having secured sponsorship rights for all international and domestic matches hosted in India through 31 March 2028. This period will feature approximately 35 international matches on home soil.

The sponsorship initiative will operate under the Blue Muthoot brand. According to Cricbuzz reporting, negotiations centered on a base price of Rs 4.85 crore per match, though the BCCI's official announcement will provide definitive clarity on this figure.

West Indies ODI series will mark the beginning of this partnership

Throughout this timeframe, India will compete in 10 Tests, 12 ODIs, and 13 T20 Internationals. The agreement becomes effective immediately, with its debut appearance coming during the West Indies ODI series launching on 27 September.

A particularly significant detail is that the opening match will take place in Kerala, Muthoot's home state. Thiruvananthapuram will host the first ODI on 27 September. Founded in 1997, Muthoot FinCorp represents a family enterprise based in Kochi.

What caused the delay in revealing the new sponsor?

The new title sponsor announcement faced postponement. Contributing factors included insufficient serious bidders pursuing the rights and the elevated base price. The BCCI had scheduled a competitive bidding process via Invitation to Tender (ITT) for 13 August, yet no interested bidders materialized. Subsequently, the BCCI shifted strategy, initiating direct negotiations with prospective organizations.

Among those approached by the BCCI were Google Gemini, IDFC First Bank, Spinny, and SBI Life.

IDFC First Bank held the previous sponsorship agreement

IDFC First Bank served as the BCCI's title sponsor from September 2023 through August 2026. Throughout this three-year arrangement, the bank maintained title sponsorship status for both men's and women's international and domestic cricket matches conducted in India.

In this arrangement, IDFC First Bank disbursed Rs 4.2 crore to the BCCI for each match. Once the partnership concluded in August 2026, the BCCI initiated its search for a replacement title sponsor.

Also read| What does Rohit Sharma mean to Gautam Gambhir? India coach gives honest answer

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