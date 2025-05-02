Jasprit Bumrah owns a luxurious mansion in Ahmedabad, which he had purchased in 2015 for around Rs 3 crore. The home screams opulence with its floor-to-ceiling windows, home gym, balcony equipped with a garden, and a gallery for all his cricket memorabilia.

Star India cricketer and now IPL team Mumbai Indians' leading wicket-taker of all time, Jasprit Bumrah, is famous for his iconic slingshot style bowling. Jasprit Bumrah has made a name for himself as the pioneer fast bowler in world cricket, but he likes to live a quiet life, outside of cricketing figures and records, in the company of his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, and his son Angad. Jasprit Bumrah, who has an estimated net worth of Rs 60-62 crore, prefers to live a luxurious lifestyle. Let us tell you that Jasprit Bumrah's first IPL paycheck was just Rs 10 lakh in 2013. That’s a 1200% growth in 12 years, as he now has a salary of Rs 12 crore per season.

Jasprit Bumrah is also the proud owner of two dream houses, one in Ahmedabad and one in Mumbai. Jasprit Bumrah owns a luxurious mansion in Ahmedabad, which he had purchased in 2015 for around Rs 3 crore. The home screams opulence with its floor-to-ceiling windows, home gym, balcony equipped with a garden, and a gallery for all his cricket memorabilia. Jasprit Bumrah's Ahmedabad home is located in one of the city's poshest neighborhoods and is a safe haven for not only the bowler but also his wife, Sanjana, and their baby boy, Angad.

Jasprit Bumrah also owns a home in Mumbai which is reportedly valued at Rs 2 crore. There is not much information about the house as Jasprit Bumrah likes to maintain his privacy but the Mumbai Indians player's home in the city is said to be chic, with modern interiors, with perfect views of the city skyline.

Jasprit Bumrah is also the proud owner of several luxury cars, including Mercedes-Maybach S560 (Rs 2.3 crore), Nissan GT-R (Rs 2 crore), Range Rover Velar (Rs 87 lakh), Toyota Innova Crysta (Rs 19 lakh), and a Hyundai Verna (Rs 10–17 lakh).

Jasprit Bumrah's story is stuff straight out of fairytales. From a teenager in Gujarat to Mumbai Indians and Team India's best fast bowler, the pace legend has come a long way and has a long way to go.

