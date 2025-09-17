Rs 1 worth to Rs 579 crore deal with BCCI: A look at Apollo Tyres' journey of becoming Team India jersey sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Apollo Tyres as the new lead Sponsor of Team India. The deal has been signed for a whopping Rs 579 crore, which is nearly Rs 200 crore more than BCCI's previous deal with Dream11.

BCCI has finally unveiled the new lead sponsor of Team India. Apollo Tyres has now replaced Dream11 as the lead sponsor and will be featured on the jerseys of the Indian men's and women's national teams across all formats. Currently, Team India are playing the Asia Cup 2024 in the UAE, without any sponsor on their jerseys. The agreement between BCCI and Apollo Tyres spans two and a half years, concluding in March 2028. For this deal, Apollo Tyres bid Rs 579.06 crore, which includes Rs 4.5 crore per bilateral game and Rs 1.72 crore per ICC match. For those unversed, Apollo Tyres has a very unique and inspiring success story as the company was once on the verge of being sold for just Re 1. Yes, you read it right! However, the company recovered from those circumstances, and today its market value is approximately Rs 31,000 crores. Let us tell you the story of this company. Let us take a look at the company's journey over the years.

'Refugee' created this multi-billion dollar company

The founder of Apollo Tyres was Sardar Raunak Singh, who had to leave everything in Sialkot (now Pakistan) and come to India as a refugee due to the partition at the time of independence. Raunak Singh came to India and started afresh. He started with a pipe business. Apart from this, he did many other businesses. In the year 1972, he entered the tyre manufacturing sector and laid the foundation of Apollo Tyres. Today, the net worth of the company is estimated to be around Rs 31,000 crore.

The company got stuck in nationalisation

Soon after the launch of Apollo Tyres, Raunak Singh got into trouble when the central government started nationalising private companies and banks, i.e., the government started taking over them. Several multinational companies like Coca-Cola and IBM had to pack up their business in India. The employee union of Apollo Tyres also started a movement to hand over the company to the government.

Got the company back but...

Raunak Singh went to court against the nationalisation of the company and won the case, and got the right to remain the owner of Apollo Tyres. Though he got his company back, he was trapped in a huge 'bankruptcy'. It was because of the long-running union strike that the company incurred huge losses. The condition of the company became so bad that they decided to sell it for just Re 1. But like there is a saying, where there is a will, there is a way. After recovering from the crisis, Raunak Singh again strengthened the condition of the company, and today it is worth thousands of crores and is a market leader in tyre manufacturing.

BCCI to earn more than its previous deal with Dream11

According to the information given by BCCI, the new contract with Apollo Tyres is around Rs 200 crore more than Dream11. BCCI's previous deal with Dream11 was for Rs 358 crore for nearly 2.5 years, and in this tenure, Team India won prestigious titles like the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, and has also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. This is being considered the main reason behind the increase in the earnings of the BCCI from the lead sponsor.

How much money will Apollo Tyres pay for each match?

Apollo Tyres will give Rs 4.5 crore to BCCI for every match of Team India in a bilateral series. Earlier, Dream 11 was giving Rs 4 crore for each game. 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC tournament matches will be played. Under the 1+1 offer, the logo of Apollo Tyres will feature on the women's team jerseys.