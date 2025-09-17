Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani advises Aahana Kumra 'not to be diplomatic', cites she let Bali win after their ugly argument: 'Let people know what...'

After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...

DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row

Donald Trump wishes PM Modi on 75th birthday amid tariff row: 'Fully committed to...'

Donald Trump makes BIG statement on TikTok, says ‘very good deal...’, to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on...

Somy Ali reveals if Salman Khan ever hit her head with bottle: 'I knew he would get physically abusive with me'

Kim Jong Un bans words like 'hamburgers', 'ice-cream', 'karaoke' in North Korea; know why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'out of work' after separating from Naga Chaitanya? Lakshmi Manchu drops major hint about actress who 'got divorced and...'

Ratan Tata’s young aide Shantanu Naidu roasts followers of viral Google’s Gemini AI saree trend, ‘Itna lazy ho gaya...’; watch his hilarious take

Rs 1 worth to Rs 579 crore deal with BCCI: A look at Apollo Tyres' journey of becoming Team India jersey sponsor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani advises Aahana Kumra 'not to be diplomatic', cites she let Bali win after their ugly argument: 'Let people know what...'

Rise & Fall: Arjun Bijlani advises Aahana Kumra 'not to be diplomatic'

After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...

After Astronomer, another office affair surfaces! THIS firm fires CEO for...

DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row

DNA TV Show: India, US hold trade talks in New Delhi amid tariff row

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Rs 1 worth to Rs 579 crore deal with BCCI: A look at Apollo Tyres' journey of becoming Team India jersey sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Apollo Tyres as the new lead Sponsor of Team India. The deal has been signed for a whopping Rs 579 crore, which is nearly Rs 200 crore more than BCCI's previous deal with Dream11.

Latest News

Kuldeep Panwar

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:13 AM IST

Rs 1 worth to Rs 579 crore deal with BCCI: A look at Apollo Tyres' journey of becoming Team India jersey sponsor
BCCI announced Apollo Tyres as Team India's new lead sponsor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BCCI has finally unveiled the new lead sponsor of Team India. Apollo Tyres has now replaced Dream11 as the lead sponsor and will be featured on the jerseys of the Indian men's and women's national teams across all formats. Currently, Team India are playing the Asia Cup 2024 in the UAE, without any sponsor on their jerseys. The agreement between BCCI and Apollo Tyres spans two and a half years, concluding in March 2028. For this deal, Apollo Tyres bid Rs 579.06 crore, which includes Rs 4.5 crore per bilateral game and Rs 1.72 crore per ICC match. For those unversed, Apollo Tyres has a very unique and inspiring success story as the company was once on the verge of being sold for just Re 1. Yes, you read it right! However, the company recovered from those circumstances, and today its market value is approximately Rs 31,000 crores. Let us tell you the story of this company. Let us take a look at the company's journey over the years.

 

'Refugee' created this multi-billion dollar company

 

The founder of Apollo Tyres was Sardar Raunak Singh, who had to leave everything in Sialkot (now Pakistan) and come to India as a refugee due to the partition at the time of independence. Raunak Singh came to India and started afresh. He started with a pipe business. Apart from this, he did many other businesses. In the year 1972, he entered the tyre manufacturing sector and laid the foundation of Apollo Tyres. Today, the net worth of the company is estimated to be around Rs 31,000 crore.

 

The company got stuck in nationalisation

 

Soon after the launch of Apollo Tyres, Raunak Singh got into trouble when the central government started nationalising private companies and banks, i.e., the government started taking over them. Several multinational companies like Coca-Cola and IBM had to pack up their business in India. The employee union of Apollo Tyres also started a movement to hand over the company to the government.

 

Got the company back but...

 

Raunak Singh went to court against the nationalisation of the company and won the case, and got the right to remain the owner of Apollo Tyres. Though he got his company back, he was trapped in a huge 'bankruptcy'. It was because of the long-running union strike that the company incurred huge losses. The condition of the company became so bad that they decided to sell it for just Re 1. But like there is a saying, where there is a will, there is a way. After recovering from the crisis, Raunak Singh again strengthened the condition of the company, and today it is worth thousands of crores and is a market leader in tyre manufacturing.

 

BCCI to earn more than its previous deal with Dream11

 

According to the information given by BCCI, the new contract with Apollo Tyres is around Rs 200 crore more than Dream11. BCCI's previous deal with Dream11 was for Rs 358 crore for nearly 2.5 years, and in this tenure, Team India won prestigious titles like the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, and has also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. This is being considered the main reason behind the increase in the earnings of the BCCI from the lead sponsor.

 

How much money will Apollo Tyres pay for each match?

 

Apollo Tyres will give Rs 4.5 crore to BCCI for every match of Team India in a bilateral series. Earlier, Dream 11 was giving Rs 4 crore for each game. 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC tournament matches will be played. Under the 1+1 offer, the logo of Apollo Tyres will feature on the women's team jerseys.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akshay Kumar proudly calls himself 'sidekick' of Aarav, star father pens emotional note, fans call his son 'xerox copy Rajesh Khanna'
Akshay proudly calls himself 'sidekick' of Aarav, father pens emotional note
Rupali Ganguly’s ethnic wardrobe inspiration on Navratri 2025: Take style cues from Anupamaa star to upgrade your fashion game
This navratri special get inspired by Rupali Ganguly's gorgeous ethnic wardrobe
Donald Trump leaves TikTok's US ban hanging, says it depends on China: 'May let it die or...'
Donald Trump leaves TikTok's US ban hanging, says it depends on China: 'May let
Indian Railways introduces new ticket booking rules from Oct 1, only these users allowed to book tickets; check details
Indian Railways introduces new ticket booking rules from Oct 1
Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise
Janhvi Kapoor sets festive outfit goals in Manish Malhotra's blush pink outfit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE