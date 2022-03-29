RR vs SRH, Pune: MCA pitch and weather report for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face each other in match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin their IPL journey at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Both the teams will be hoping to start their IPL 2022 journey on a winning note.

Sanju Samson will be seen leading the Rajasthan Royals team whereas Kane Williamson will be seen captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pune weather forecast

The evening of the matchday is expected to be around 25 degrees with no chances of rai with the wind blowing at around 40 kmph. The match starts at 7.30 pm in Pune. Pune historically cools down in the evening and the pitch historically has been a rank turner. However, there will be help for the batsman along with the dew factor also expected to play a role in the contest.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- MCA Stadium pitch report

The Pune pitch like the Wankhede and DY Patil will have red soil. It was the home ground for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017 when they were a few high-scoring matches being played.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Squads

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

