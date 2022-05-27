RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 Live Streaming: Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 2nd Qualifier match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The two sides have played two matches against each other this season where both Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore won one game each.

Rajasthan Royals had played their last game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 where they lost by 7 wickets. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson smashed 89 runs and 47 runs respectively but could not defend their 189 runs.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator. The Faf du Plessis-led side won the game by 14 runs. Rajat Patidar went on to hammer an astonishing 112 runs while Josh Hazlewood grabbed 3 wickets for his side.

Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on May 27 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul