RR vs RCB Match Report: Rajat Patidar-led side managed to keep their win record in the away games in IPL 2025 intact as they beat Rajasthan in Jaipur. Check the detailed report of the match here.

Toss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field first against the home side of the Rajasthan Royals. The pitch of Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium is dry and not flat, so it was not easy to score at the venue.

First Innings

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out to open for the Rajasthan Royals. RR openers gave a decent start to the team and went wicketless in the Powerplay. However, in the first over after the Powerplay, RR skipper Samson was dismissed, slowing down the run-rate for the home side. Then Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal built up a good partnership for the second wicket, but that also ended when the former departed at 30. Due to the low bounce at the pitch, RR batters struggled throughout the innings in hitting big shots. RR innings ended at 173/4 after 20 overs.

Second Innings

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt walked out to open for RCB, and after several dropped catches, the Bengaluru side also went wicketless in the Powerplay. But Phil Salt's innings came to an end at 65 after RR's Impact Player Kumar Kartikeya dismissed him in his first over. After the first dismissal, RR bowlers struggled throughout the game, bowling the right length as it was Virat Kohli, who was keeping the run board ringing for RCB. In the end, it was all over for the Rajasthan Royals as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down the total with 15 balls to spare.

Updated Points Table

Delhi Capitals - 8 points with +1.278 NRR

Gujarat Titans - 8 points with +1.081 NRR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 8 points with +0.672 NRR

Lucknow Super Giants - 8 points with +0.162 NRR

Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 points with +0.803 NRR

Punjab Kings - 6 points with +0.065 NRR

Rajasthan Royals - 4 points with -0.838 NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 points with -1.245 NRR

Mumbai Indians - 2 points with -0.010 NRR

Chennai Super Kings - 2 points with -1.554 NRR