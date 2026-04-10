RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, fantasy Playing XI, pitch report and more

In match no 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the defending champions RCB is set to lock horns with the inaugural champions, RR in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The Match No 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to be a barnburner contest as the defending champions will face the inaugural champions to better their position in the Points Table. Interestingly, both sides are undefeated so far in the 70-match tournament. As per the latest standings, RR is sitting at the top of the table with six points and three wins in three matches. On the other hand, RCB is in third spot with four points, with two wins in two matches. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at some of the stats and records of both sides and compare their possible Playing XI.

RR vs RCB: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 34

RR Won - 14

RCB Won - 17

No Results - 3

RR vs RCB: Fantasy Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rajat Patidar (C), Phil Salt (WK), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, and Rasikh Salam.

RR vs RCB: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati favours both batters and bowlers. Teams have won while batting first as well as while chasing at this venue, so the toss isn't decisive. While the conditions are good for batters, bowlers who can hit the right lengths can also control leaking runs. The average first innings score is between 140 and 160.

Talking about the weather conditions, no major rain threats are predicted during the match hours. However, it is expected to be slightly overcast at times, causing humidity, which could aid swing in the initial stage of the game.