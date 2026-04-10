Viral video: Ranveer Singh singing ‘Ishq Jalakar Karvaan’ at Anant Ambani’s birthday; netizens react, 'tu kya hai yaar'
Justice Yashwant Varma quits:Can judges avoid impeachment by resigning? What laws say? How can he be impeached? Explained
IPL 2026: LSG face major setback due to this reason, South African player in spotlight as franchise looks for replacement
From reputed Allahabad HC judge to corruption charges, what happened to Justice Yashwant Varma? What are the charges, what next?
Sensex closes 900 points higher, Nifty eyes 24000 amid fragile US-Iran ceasefire, Can market rally sustain?
RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, fantasy Playing XI, pitch report and more
Pregnant Karishma Tanna sweats hard in gym, does heavy deadlifts, bench press, rigorous workout goes viral, fans say: 'That’s a strong mom in making'
Mera Jee Nahi Bhara: Salman Khan introduces Zeyn Shaw, Abhishrri Sen in Maatrubhumi; netizens say, ‘yeh kya kar rahe ho bhai'
Sunny Deol celebrates Jaat one-year anniversary, drops major update on Jaat 2, lauds Gopichand Malineni: 'It's time to gear up again'
MysticDigi: The Real Digital Marketing Automation Company in India
CRICKET
In match no 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the defending champions RCB is set to lock horns with the inaugural champions, RR in Guwahati.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) is set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The Match No 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to be a barnburner contest as the defending champions will face the inaugural champions to better their position in the Points Table. Interestingly, both sides are undefeated so far in the 70-match tournament. As per the latest standings, RR is sitting at the top of the table with six points and three wins in three matches. On the other hand, RCB is in third spot with four points, with two wins in two matches. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at some of the stats and records of both sides and compare their possible Playing XI.
Total Matches Played - 34
RR Won - 14
RCB Won - 17
No Results - 3
Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravi Bishnoi.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Rajat Patidar (C), Phil Salt (WK), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, and Rasikh Salam.
The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati favours both batters and bowlers. Teams have won while batting first as well as while chasing at this venue, so the toss isn't decisive. While the conditions are good for batters, bowlers who can hit the right lengths can also control leaking runs. The average first innings score is between 140 and 160.
Talking about the weather conditions, no major rain threats are predicted during the match hours. However, it is expected to be slightly overcast at times, causing humidity, which could aid swing in the initial stage of the game.