This achievement places Kohli as only the second batsman, after Australian cricketer David Warner, to surpass the century mark in T20 fifties, making him the first Indian to do so.

Star Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli once again showcased his ability to set new records during match number 28 of the IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In the second innings of the match, Kohli played a remarkable innings, scoring a half-century off just 39 balls and achieving his 100th T20 half-century milestone. This achievement places Kohli as only the second batsman, after Australian cricketer David Warner, to surpass the century mark in T20 fifties, making him the first Indian to do so.

Most half-centuries in T20s:

108 - David Warner

100 - Virat Kohli*

90 - Babar Azam

88 - Chris Gayle

86 - Jos Buttler

Kohli's half-century against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur marked his 58th half-century in the IPL, bringing his total of 50-plus scores in the tournament to 66, including eight centuries. This puts him on par with David Warner, who also boasts 66 50-plus scores in the IPL, with four centuries and 62 half-centuries to his credit. Kohli's consistent performance and ability to set new records solidify his position as one of the top batsmen in the world of cricket.

Virat Kohli ensured his unbeaten streak and led RCB to victory in the run chase of 174. He scored an unbeaten 62 off 45 balls, contributing to RCB's fourth win in six matches of IPL 2025.

In the first innings, RR posted a total of 173/4 in 20 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 75 off 47 balls leading the charge. RCB started their run chase strongly, with Salt scoring a quick 65 off 33 balls. Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal then guided RCB to victory. This win propels RCB to the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

Also read| IPL 2025: SRH owner Kavya Maran's incredible act after Abhishek Sharma's sensational century wins hearts - Watch