RR vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 28 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The twenty-eighth match of IPL 2025 is set to take place between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 13th at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This season has been a challenging one for the Rajasthan Royals in terms of consistency, as they have only managed to secure two wins out of the five matches they have played. Their last match against the Gujarat Titans ended in a heavy defeat, despite Shimron Hetmyer's impressive performance with the bat.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has also struggled to find their best form, with three wins in five matches. In their previous match, they were defeated by the Delhi Capitals, with Tim David emerging as their top batsman.

The rivalry between these two teams in the IPL has always been intense. The Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious in 14 out of the 29 encounters between the two teams, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a slight edge with 15 wins.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 28th Match

Date & Time: Apr 13, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Phil Salt

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RR vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Phil Salt, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c)/(wk), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal



ALSO READ| IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets