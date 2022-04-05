Headlines

Cricket

RR vs RCB IPL 2022: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live

RR vs RCB live streaming: All you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

The 13th match of the IPL will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals are led by Sanju Samson and have won both of their IPL games so far this season whereas Royal Challenger Bangalore led by Faf du Plessis has won 1 and lost 1 game in their 2 matches of this IPL.

Rajasthan Royals will be riding high on the confidence after their win against Mumbai Indians in their last game and will again hope for Jos Buttler to deliver with the bat as he scored a century for the team during their previous IPL game whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will also look forward to keeping their winning momentum going as they will get big confidence with the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell in their squad who is expected to play today's game.

Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan Royans and Royal Challenger Bangalore match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore start?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore will be played on April  (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bangalore will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore full squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (R), Yashasvi Jaiswal (R), R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

Royal Challenger Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai.

