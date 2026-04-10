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RR vs RCB Highlights: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering 78 off 26 powers Rajasthan Royals extend unbeaten streak

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Highlights: The Riyan Parag-led side maintained their winning streak in IPL 2026 as they defeated the defending champions by 6 wickets and two overs remaining.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 12:12 AM IST

RR vs RCB Highlights: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blistering 78 off 26 powers Rajasthan Royals extend unbeaten streak
RR beat RCB by 6 wickets in Guwahati
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Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Highlights: The Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) extended their winning streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a comfortable win against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With this win, RR also managed to held its top spot in the Points Table with four wins in four games and best Net Run Rate (NRR). Take a look at the match summary below.

Toss

Riyan Parag won the Toss and chose to bowl first against RCB in their last game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

First innings

Batting first, the defending champions lost Phil Salt on the very first ball of the match, courtesy of Jofra Archer. However, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli went hard after Salt's dismissal and slammed a bunch of boundaries until the former departed at 14 in the third over. Even Kohli couldn't stay long at the crease as he was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi at 32. Despite runs being scored at a good pace till the 10th over, wickets also continued to fall in quick intervals.

However, it was RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who stood strong on one end and kept the scoreboard ringing. He even went on to complete his half-century. After scoring 63, Patidar also departed but helped his side post a good total on the board. In the end, RCB scored 201/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer's 3 towering sixes in the final over.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Second Innings

The unbeaten partnership in the Powerplay between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was finally broken by Josh Hazlewood. He dismissed Jaiswal at 13. After his dismissal, Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel went bonkers at RCB bowlers and posted nearly 100 runs in the Powerplay. Sooryavanshi even slammed his second half-century of IPL 2026, which came off in just 15 balls. On the very next ball, Shimron Hetmyer also departed on a golden duck. Later, it was Dhruv Jurel, who took Rajasthan to the finish line comfortably in the 18th over. He scored 81 off just 43 balls. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

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