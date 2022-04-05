RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022

RR vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for IPL 2022, RR vs RCB match

Match 12 of the IPL will see the clash of the Royals as the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Royal Challengers of Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Both the teams have played 2 IPL games so far in which Rajasthan Royals managed to win both games whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 1 game against Kolkata Knight Riders and faced a loss against Punjab Kings in the other.

Both the teams have a great set of players and we will see Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler, and Ravichandran Ashwin in action today.

Dream11 Prediction – RR vs RCB – IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Simron Hetmyer, Devdutt Paddikal

All-rounders: Warindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Prasiddh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj