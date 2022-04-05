RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022

Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

HomeCricket

Cricket

RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022

RR vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for IPL 2022, RR vs RCB match

article-main
Latest News

DMA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Match 12 of the IPL will see the clash of the Royals as the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Royal Challengers of Bangalore at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Both the teams have played 2 IPL games so far in which Rajasthan Royals managed to win both games whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 1 game against Kolkata Knight Riders and faced a loss against Punjab Kings in the other.

READ: IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi takes Andrew Tye to the cleaners, smacks three boundaries in an over - WATCH

Both the teams have a great set of players and we will see Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler, and Ravichandran Ashwin in action today.

Dream11 Prediction – RR vs RCB  – IPL 2022

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Simron Hetmyer, Devdutt Paddikal

All-rounders: Warindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Prasiddh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE