RR vs RCB: Is Glenn Maxwell playing? David Willey starts, Faf du Plessis wins toss - check playing XIs, changes

RR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, and he's chosen to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore go head to head in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and he's chosen to bowl first. The head to head record of RR vs RCB is in slightly favour of the Bengaluru-based franchise, who have won on 12 occasions, from the 24 games these teams have played, while Rajasthan have won 10 times.

While Glenn Maxwell continues to be absent for RCB, David Willey starts as skipper Faf du Plessis named an unchanged side, while Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have also retained from making any changes to their winning formula.

Here how the two teams are lining up:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

More to follow...