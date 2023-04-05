RR vs PBKS weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in Guwahati?

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings in Guwahati

On Wednesday, April 5, the Rajasthan Royals will face off against the Punjab Kings in their second game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Guwahati's Barasapra Stadium. This highly anticipated encounter has produced some of the most thrilling games in recent times, and both teams have begun their respective campaigns with a win in the first game. The Royals dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs, while the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings prevailed in a rain-affected game in Mohali against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Royals have a strong head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings, with 14 wins in 24 encounters. However, the Kings have won the remaining 10 matches, making this a highly competitive match-up. The Royals will start as favorites due to their impressive performance in the first game of the season. The top three of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and skipper Sanju Samson all scored half-centuries before the world-class bowling attack rattled the Hyderabad batting line-up.

The Royals will benefit greatly from the impact player rule, which allows them to play an extra batter or bowler, nullifying the need for an all-rounder. With the addition of Jason Holder to the line-up, this season could be the one where the Royals push for the title. As they host two of their seven home games at Guwahati's Barasapra Stadium, they will have the support of the local fans, which could give them an added advantage.

However, the highly-anticipated clash in Guwahati may be dampened by the possibility of rain. Despite a dry daytime, the evening brings a 40 percent chance of precipitation, with the added risk of thunderstorms, according to Accuweather. Cloud cover will persist after sunset, and rain is expected to make an appearance, though it may not be strong enough to wash out the entire game. The DLS method may come into play, as it did in Punjab Kings' last match.

As the match progresses, the probability of precipitation decreases to 25 percent. While this suggests that the rain may stop after an interruption, it is still likely to affect the game. Temperatures are expected to range from a high of 32 degrees to a low of 19 degrees.

READ| IPL 2023: MS Dhoni emerges as the highest taxpayer in Jharkhand, here's how much money the cricketer has