RR vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 59 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are poised to face off once again in Match 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While RR has already been eliminated from playoff contention, PBKS is just one victory away from securing their place in the postseason. Nevertheless, RR has the opportunity to disrupt PBKS's ambitions in this highly anticipated clash. In their previous encounter, RR delivered a commanding performance, defeating PBKS by 50 runs.

Examining the current standings, PBKS occupies third place in the points table, boasting seven wins and three losses thus far. In contrast, RR finds itself in ninth place, with three victories and nine defeats in the ongoing season, with only two matches remaining.

The rivalry between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings has produced numerous thrilling contests over the years. Of the 29 matches played between the two teams in IPL history, RR has emerged victorious 16 times, while PBKS has claimed victory on 12 occasions.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 59th Match

Date & Time: May 18, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium provides a balanced environment for both batters and bowlers. Historically, teams batting first have won 22 times, while teams chasing have won 39 times. The average score in the first innings is about 164 runs.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag, Marco Jansen, Wainindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs PBKS My Dream11 Team

Prabhsimran Singh (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vice-captain), Marco Jansen, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

Predicted playing XIs

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

ALSO READ| IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders eliminated after rain washes out clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy