RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 27 to be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 09:22 PM IST

In the upcoming 27th match of the IPL 2024 tournament, Punjab Kings will clash with Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on April 13th at 7:30 PM IST. Currently, Punjab Kings are positioned in the eighth spot on the points table, while Rajasthan Royals are comfortably leading at the top.

So far in this IPL season, Punjab Kings have played five matches and won two, while Rajasthan Royals have also played five matches and won four.

Live streaming details

When is the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match scheduled?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is set to take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Punjab on April 13 at 7:30 pm IST.

How can you watch the PBKS vs RR match on TV?

The Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals match will be broadcast live on Star Sports TV channels in India.

Where to stream the PBKS vs RR match online?

Fans in India can stream the match between PBKS and RR live via the Jio Cinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Mohali pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium is known as one of India's fastest, providing extra bounce for pacers. Additionally, dew often affects the game, making the conditions even more challenging. Therefore, the captain who wins the toss typically opts to bowl first, taking advantage of the conditions.

Weather condition

In the evening, the temperature will be around 24 degrees. The humidity will be around 42 per cent. 

Probable playing XI

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

 

 

 

