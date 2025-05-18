RR vs PBKS Highlights: Rajasthan Royals tasted their 10th defeat of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab Kings won the game by 10 runs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Same story for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued in today's game as well. RR lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 10 runs at their home ground in Jaipur. This is the 10th loss for RR, the maximum times in a single season. On the other hand, PBKS jumped to 2nd spot in the Points Table with 17 points, equalling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Toss

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson flipped the coin, but it landed in Punjab Kings' favour. Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first against RR at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium.

First Innings

Ahead of the first ball of the game, all the players, support staff, and fans at the SMS Stadium paid tribute to our Armed Forces for the recent success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Coming back to the game, Rajasthan Royals completely dominated the Powerplay as they picked up 3 wickets, Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Owen, and Prabhsimran Singh. After Powerplay, Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera brought some stability to PBKS' innings. However, this doesn't last long as the skipper had to depart at 30. Wadhera managed to score his half-century later on, and in the death overs, Shashank Singh's unbeaten 59-run knock helped the Punjab side put 219 runs on board in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing the highest-ever T20 total at SMS Stadium, RR openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi - gave a headstart to the innings, touching the 50-run mark within 3 overs. After the end of Powerplay, RR were 89/1. Yashasvi managed to complete his fifty but got dismissed soon after. Later, wickets kept falling in quick succession, and no big partnership was built. Dhruv Jurel was the last hope for RR, who also scored his 2nd half-century of the season, but it wasn't enough. In the end, the Punjab side secured their spot in the Playoffs by clinching the game by 10 runs.