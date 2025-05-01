RR vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 50 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 50th match of the IPL 2025, which will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Currently, the Mumbai Indians hold the second position in the points table with six wins and four losses in ten matches. They are on a winning streak, having secured victory in their last five matches, including a 54-run win against LSG in their previous game.

In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals have three wins and seven losses in their ten matches. They are coming off a win against the Gujarat Titans, thanks to a remarkable century by the 14-year-old batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi. This upcoming match is expected to be a closely contested battle.

Having faced each other 30 times in IPL history, Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in 15 matches, while Rajasthan Royals have defeated them 14 times, with one match ending in no no-result.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 50th Match

Date & Time: May 01, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana

RR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Riyan Parag, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

ALSO READ| IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings becomes first team to get knocked out of playoffs race after PBKS beat CSK by 4 wickets at Cheapuk