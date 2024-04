RR vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

RR vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 38 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

The 38th match of IPL 2024 will feature Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 22nd at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals lead the table with six wins in seven matches, while Mumbai Indians are in sixth place with three wins in seven games.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 38

Date & Time: April 22, 07:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Jos Butler(vc)

Batters – Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, SuryaKumar Yadav

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RR My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Jos Butler, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, SuryaKumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag(vc), Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee