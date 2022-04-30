RR vs MI IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in India

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

The 44th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. The last time they played against each other in this season, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs.

The RR side is placed at the second position, whereas Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the bottom of the points table.

In the eight matches they played so far, the side has won six matches. In their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they won the game by 29 runs.

READ | RR vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

As for Mumbai, they have also played eight matches and were unable to win even a single game so far. MI had last played against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) where they lost the game by 36 runs.

Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians start? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be played on April 30 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians take place? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.