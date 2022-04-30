RR vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals Vs Mumbai Indians

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second game of the doubleheader. Both the teams have had a completely opposite journey in the tournament.

While the Sanju Samson-led side has managed to win 6 out of 8 matches, the Mumbai franchise, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is still searching for their first win. In fact, a win in this match can help RR reach the top spot in the points table.

Earlier, the Royals had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs as they managed to defend a meagre total of 144 runs. Talking about Mumbai, they meanwhile lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 36 runs.

Dream11 Prediction – RR vs MI – IPL 2022

RR vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riley Meredith, Kuldeep Sen

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians​ Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen/Mayank Markande, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

RR vs MI My Dream11 Playing XI

Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (C), Kieron Pollard, Tilak Varma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Prasidh Krishna, Riley Meredith, Kuldeep Sen

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians​ Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.