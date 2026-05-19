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RR vs LSG Preview: Head-to-head records, key players, weather report, possible Playing XI and more

RR vs LSG Match Preview: Ahead of the crucial match, take a look at their head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, weather report, key players and much more.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 19, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

RR vs LSG Preview: Head-to-head records, key players, weather report, possible Playing XI and more
RR vs LSG Match Preview. (AI-Generated)
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RR vs LSG PreviewRajasthan Royals (RR) are set to host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur tonight. The Riyan Parag-led RR are looking for their first win of this season at this venue, as they lost all their previous three matches in Jaipur. In this season, the SMS Stadium in Jaipur has been the highest-scoring venue with an average first innings total of 227.

 

Talking about the Playoffs contention, RR are still in the race, but their fate is in their hands as the Royals would require just winning both of the remaining games to qualify. One loss from here could certainly derail their chances for the next round.

 

On the other hand, LSG are already out of contention as they were the first team to get eliminated from the Playoffs race. However, they could play a spoilsport tonight and shatter RR's chances for the top 4. Ahead of this high-voltage clash, take a look at some of the important details like head-to-head records, key players to watch for, possible Playing XI, pitch, and weather report.

 

RR vs LSG: Head-to-head records

 

Total Matches Played - 7

RR Won - 5

LSG Won - 2

Last Match - Rajasthan Royals won by 40 runs in Lucknow.

 

RR vs LSG: Key players to watch

 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - Rajasthan's opener is the leading run-scorer for the side with 486 runs. He is also the leading six-hitter of the season.

 

Dhruv Jurel (RR) - The wicketkeeper batter has already four half-centuries to his name and is the second leading run-scorer for the Royals.

 

Prince Yadav (LSG) - With 16 wickets so far, Prince is Lucknow's most consistent wicket-taker.

 

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - Despite his poor performance in the 2026 edition so far, he remains one of the key players for the Super Giants.

 

RR vs LSG - Pitch and weather report

 

Tonight's match will be played on pitch number 5 of the SMS Stadium, where Sooryavanshi slammed a 37-ball century against Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH). So, no points for guessing, the surface at this venue favours batters, but dew also plays a vital role in the games. The team chasing a target is expected to be at an advantage.

 

On the weather front, the temperature in Jaipur is expected to be in the mid-thirties, which means it will be hot and dry during the match time. Apart from this, there is no chance of rain, so expect a complete game tonight.

 

RR vs LSG: Predicted Playing XI

 

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, and Brijesh Sharma.

 

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, and Prince Yadav.

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