RR vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 36 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the IPL 2025, which will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Currently, the Rajasthan Royals find themselves in eighth place on the points table, having secured two wins and suffered five losses in seven matches. Their recent defeat against the Delhi Capitals in a super over was a tough pill to swallow, as they fell short of chasing down nine runs in the final over. The team will be eager to make a strong comeback in their upcoming match.

Conversely, the Lucknow Super Giants are positioned fifth on the points table, having won four matches and lost three out of seven. Their recent loss to the Chennai Super Kings by five wickets serves as motivation for them to regroup and come back stronger in their next fixture.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 36th Match

Date & Time: Apr 19, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Injury updates: Right now, the players from both teams are in great shape and performing well.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana

Bowlers: Digvesh Rathi, Jofra Archer, Shardul Thakur

RR vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Mitchell Marsh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aiden Markram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Jofra Archer

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c)/(wk), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c)/(wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

