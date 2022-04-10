RR vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants live in India

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are all set to face each other in Match 20 of IPL 2022. This is the first time, both teams will take on each other in the IPL.

The Royals head into this game after facing a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They do have two wins in their first two games this season. Jos Buttler has already scored the first hundred of this IPL and he also has the support of skipper Sanju Samson who has done much of the scoring for the Royals. When it comes to their bowling, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken care of the same.

READ | RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

Talking about Lucknow Super Giants, they, on the other hand, have been on a roll. The side has won three back-to-back games. They have had various players stand to the occasion, with Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda acing the finisher's role. The former player has been unbeaten in his last three games taking his side to a win.

Here is all you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants start? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 10 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants take place? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.