RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

After an epic doubleheader on Saturday, Sunday too started off with two games, with the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 being between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The KL Rahul-led side has had a fantastic start to the season as they have won 3 out of their 4 matches so far. They are currently placed fourth in the points table.

As for Rajasthan, they, on the other hand, are sitting in the fifth spot in the table with 2 wins and a loss in 3 matches. The Sanju Samson-led side lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be hoping to bounce back.

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.