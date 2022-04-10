RR vs LSG: Ashwin 'retires out' to allow Riyan Parag on, netizens call it 'brilliant'

Ravichandran Ashwin has always been a great tactician, apart from being a brilliant cricketer, and on Sunday, fans got to see the best of Ashwin as he ruled himself 'retired out' after which Riyan Parag came on. The move became a major talking point during the RR vs LSG at the Wankhede Stadium.

Earlier in the match, Ashwin came out to bat ahead of Parag, a move which clearly didn't please netizens, who started to question Rajasthan Royals' tactics on Twitter. The inaugural IPL champs were reeling at 67/4, having lost three wickets for just seven runs, when Ashwin came to their rescue in the 10th over.

Rajasthan needed a partnership and the veteran Indian spinner did his best to address the need of the hour, as he stitched together a 68-run partnership with Shimron Hetmyer but in the 19th over, he grabbed eyeballs as Ashwin walked off the field without having been dismissed.

The move got netizens talking, although Ashwin had retired out himself so that Riyan Parag could come on to finish the innings on top, as they needed a big hitter.

Ashwin, retired out, but played his part. pic.twitter.com/p1hD9xAVL7 — Harish Jangid (@HarishJ56732474) April 10, 2022

For the unversed, as per ICC's rules, a batter can get himself retired out in T20 cricket, but he will have to inform the umpire about the same.

"A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring," states ICC's 25.4.1 law.

As Ashwin found a way to benefit his team being well within the rules of ICC, he became the first player in IPL history to get retired out.

Netizens meanwhile were left impressed with Ashwin's tactics.

Here' how Twitterati reacted:

A lot of Scorers don't seem to understand / interpret the cricket laws relating to 'Retirement' correctly. A batter is only 'Retired' at the instance of retiring. It becomes Retired Out or Retired Not Out only at the end of the innings, as the case may be. #IPL2022 #LSGvRR pic.twitter.com/Vm2yC3C64z — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) April 10, 2022

First ever in #IPL history. Retired out, who else but #Ashwin — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2022

#Ashwin always pushing cricket in the right direction. Only he can have the courage to do this and take the criticism on the chin.



Great move @ashwinravi99 — SureshEAV (@Dir_Suresheav) April 10, 2022

Ashwin applying all kinds of cricket rules while playing pic.twitter.com/3cdRmmzulv — Kriti Singh (@Kriti307) April 10, 2022

Really brilliant move from Ashwin to retire out himself.



Challenging the status quo and implementing rules (which exist). What a guy! #IPL2022 — Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) April 10, 2022

After Ashwin came out, Parag hit a six to finish the inning on high for Rajasthan. Surprisingly Ashwin's batting partner Shimron Hetmyer was also taken aback by the spinner, as the Caribbean cricketer lauded the tactic.

"I had no idea about it (Ashwin's retirement), he was also a bit tired. It was a good decision, as the kid (Parag) hit a six for us," stated Hetmyer at the mid-innings break, whose half-century helped Rajasthan post a fight-worthy total of 165/6.

In reply, LSG were reeling at 87/5 after 14 overs.