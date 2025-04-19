Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by becoming the youngest cricketer to debut in the IPL. He impressively hit a six off his very first ball against Shardul Thakur.

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi experienced a significant moment as he made his debut in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals in a match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Capturing attention with a six on his first ball, the young batsman exuded confidence during his brief yet thrilling time at the crease. He swiftly scored 34 runs off 20 balls and appeared to be in command until an unfortunate turn of events brought his innings to an end.

In the ninth over, facing a delivery from Aiden Markram, Vaibhav attempted a shot but missed the ball entirely. The ball spun away, eluding his bat as he momentarily lost his balance. Rishabh Pant seized the opportunity and swiftly removed the bails, resulting in a stumping confirmed by the third umpire. With a heavy heart, Vaibhav had to depart the field.

As he made his way back to the dressing room, the young debutant was visibly emotional, wiping away tears. Despite the disappointing conclusion to what could have been a dream innings, Vaibhav had already left a lasting impact. Fans and fellow players alike applauded his courageous performance and maturity beyond his years.

Although his dismissal was disheartening, social media platforms were abuzz with praise for Vaibhav, with many predicting a bright future ahead for the talented young cricketer. This match was just the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable journey for Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the world of cricket.

